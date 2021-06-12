National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 917.74. The firm has a market cap of £32.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.