NativeCoin (N8V) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $703.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $703.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 150.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00222894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

