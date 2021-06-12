Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.28% of Natus Medical worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after purchasing an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,542,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $936.80 million, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

