Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Natuzzi stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

