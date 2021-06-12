NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.57. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

