NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.54. The stock has a market cap of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.57. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last three months, insiders acquired 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

