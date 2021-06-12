Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $25.99 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $25.99 million and $768,365.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052953 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00044586 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,277,708 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

