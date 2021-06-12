NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $50.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00008253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00221036 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,703,228 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

