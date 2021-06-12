NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. 108,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.03. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

