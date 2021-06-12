NestEGG Coin Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $344,051.03 and approximately $1,648.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002429 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

