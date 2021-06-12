NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.45% of NETSTREIT worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 511,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NETSTREIT by 50.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE NTST opened at $23.91 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $942.17 million and a PE ratio of 34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.