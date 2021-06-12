Neural Protocol Market Cap Tops $96,780.07 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $96,780.07 and $1,652.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

