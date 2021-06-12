Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00556985 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

