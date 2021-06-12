New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.31. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3005671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

