New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443,366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYCB stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

