New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.24 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

