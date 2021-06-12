New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.73 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Display worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.