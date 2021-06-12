New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.69 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of STAG Industrial worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $38.66 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

