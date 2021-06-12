New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of ViacomCBS worth $28,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 9,918.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 184,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,801 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.