New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.62% of Horace Mann Educators worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 203,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 97.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

