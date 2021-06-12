New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.38 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of CDW worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

