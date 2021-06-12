New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of NortonLifeLock worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

