New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

