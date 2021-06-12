New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,985 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

