New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

