New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Masco worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 26,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Masco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Masco by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

