Newton Achieves Market Cap of $16.42 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Newton has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $6.18 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

