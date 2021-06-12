NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,873.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.30 or 0.01631577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00451313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.