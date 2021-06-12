NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.