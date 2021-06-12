NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.70% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $94,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 297.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 223,954 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 45.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

