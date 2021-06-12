NFT Index (NFTI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,879.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4,879.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $580.86 or 0.01626950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

