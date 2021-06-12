NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $92,724.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

