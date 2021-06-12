NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, NFTify has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $865,746.49 and approximately $35,767.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,669,542 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

