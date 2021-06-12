NFTify Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35,394.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $919,460.36 and approximately $35,394.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,669,542 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

