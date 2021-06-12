NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $291,491.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $35.06 or 0.00097198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $792,314.47 and $291,491.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00177726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00195009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01103769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,057.25 or 0.99963483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.