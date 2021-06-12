NFTX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $604,196.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $604,196.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.88 or 0.00150567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.