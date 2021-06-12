NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

