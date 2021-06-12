Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NICFF stock remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Friday. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

