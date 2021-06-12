Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Nikola worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

