Nimiq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $938,928.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and $938,928.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.40 or 0.06728113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.15 or 0.01638146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00456103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00683830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00457108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040452 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,547,089,147 coins and its circulating supply is 7,885,589,147 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

