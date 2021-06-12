Ninety One Group (LON:N91) PT Raised to GBX 258 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.74.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

