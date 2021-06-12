Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

