Nishkama Capital LLC Acquires 186,875 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises approximately 3.5% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Avid Technology worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 533,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,859. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

