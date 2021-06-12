Nishkama Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the quarter. Groupon makes up 4.5% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Groupon worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 683,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

