Nishkama Capital LLC Buys Shares of 262,207 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 262,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. E2open Parent accounts for about 0.7% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,912,000.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,633. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

