Nishkama Capital LLC Buys Shares of 874,571 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 874,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000. Rimini Street accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 827,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $628.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

