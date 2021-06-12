Nishkama Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nishkama Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

