Nishkama Capital LLC Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up approximately 4.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 1.57% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 611,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

