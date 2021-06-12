Nishkama Capital LLC Has $22.58 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,509 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 6.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 2,025,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

