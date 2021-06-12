Nishkama Capital LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Nishkama Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,465 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.